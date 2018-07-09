8 July 2018

South Africa: Basic Education On Fake Social Media News On Re-Opening of Schools

Schools re-open July 17th as per published school calendar

The Department of Basic Education has distanced itself from a message circulating on social media platforms saying the reopening of schools has been delayed due to the Mandela Day activities.

We can confirm that message is false and must be ignored and deleted as it has caused much confusion in the Basic Education sector.

The fake message reads:

"Att: District Directors

Circuit Managers

Principal/Deputy

HoD's

Educators

Parents /Learners

We would like to inform you about the school re-opening changes. We have shifted it to the 19th due to Mandela day. And there will be lot of things happening.

Office of the Presidency

Neluvhalani Tshilidzi Email:Neluvhalanit@presidency.gov.za

Cell: 082 712 8546

Forward the message to everyone."

The Department reiterates that this message is not official communication from the Presidency as purported. The originators sought to create anxiety and uncertainty in our schools.

The Department has official channels of communication with all our schools, and does not communicate such important information via social media. Our schools went on recess on 22 June and will resume on 17 July 2018 as per the school calendar approved 2 years ago.

We expect all our learners and educators alike to report for duty as scheduled in order to commence the third term without any further delays.

The Mandela and Sisulu Centenary celebrations will proceed without causing disruptions in schools. Both Mandela and Sisulu were committed to playing their part to ensure that all young people in South Africa access education without disturbances.

This malicious social media message is therefore contrary to what both our late leaders stood for. We would advise that those who receive the message to inform the sender that it is fake news and delete the message to ensure that further confusion is averted.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

