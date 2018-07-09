Ghana: 8 Children Trafficked for Fishing Rescued

/

Eight children who were trafficked for fishing activities in the Volta Region have been rescued by the police in an operation.

Two other traffickers Michael Boti and Aku Kedevi were arrested in connection with the crime and assisting the police in investigations.

The operation organised by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service was in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and with support from the International Justice Mission, a non-governmental organisation.

The victims who are six boys and two girls and aged between eight and 16 years are currently being sheltered and undergoing counseling, medical screening and rehabilitation, the Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Turkson told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said information gathered by the rescue team was that the victims were allegedly trafficked from Ehi in the Ketu North District to Akpoklikope and Kpoviadzi both Island communities along the Volta Lake in Ketekrachi to be used for fishing.

DSP Turkson said trafficking is an offence under the Human Trafficking Act, 2005(Act 694).

She cautioned the public especially parents and guardians not to give out their children to be trafficked or sold for money to close associates and relatives who approach them for their children under the guise of helping to put them in schools or trade in the cities.

The PRO appealed to traditional rulers, women groups, opinion leaders, pastors and teachers among others to crusade against trafficking and child labour.

She urged the public to report all incidence of trafficking to the police for prompt action.