6 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 8 Children Trafficked for Fishing Rescued

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

/

Eight children who were trafficked for fishing activities in the Volta Region have been rescued by the police in an operation.

Two other traffickers Michael Boti and Aku Kedevi were arrested in connection with the crime and assisting the police in investigations.

The operation organised by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service was in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and with support from the International Justice Mission, a non-governmental organisation.

The victims who are six boys and two girls and aged between eight and 16 years are currently being sheltered and undergoing counseling, medical screening and rehabilitation, the Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Turkson told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said information gathered by the rescue team was that the victims were allegedly trafficked from Ehi in the Ketu North District to Akpoklikope and Kpoviadzi both Island communities along the Volta Lake in Ketekrachi to be used for fishing.

DSP Turkson said trafficking is an offence under the Human Trafficking Act, 2005(Act 694).

She cautioned the public especially parents and guardians not to give out their children to be trafficked or sold for money to close associates and relatives who approach them for their children under the guise of helping to put them in schools or trade in the cities.

The PRO appealed to traditional rulers, women groups, opinion leaders, pastors and teachers among others to crusade against trafficking and child labour.

She urged the public to report all incidence of trafficking to the police for prompt action.

Ghana

Ghana, Govt Seek Closer Ties

Ghana and Zimbabwe aim to strengthen ties through economic integration, a senior Government official has said. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.