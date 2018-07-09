Cameroon: INJS Holiday Sports and Leisure - Organisers Make Final Touches

Over 600 children have already registered in the different workshops for this year's edition of the sports and leisure operation.

The 23rd edition of the "NIYS sports-leisure-holidays" operation will take place from July 9 to August 10, 2018 on the theme "Sports and socio-cultural activities, the pledge of living together in Cameroon". The announcement was made during a press briefing in Yaounde on Wednesday July 4, 2018.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of the Organising Committee, Emmanuel Tantoh Matiafa said the particularity of this year's edition is that more emphasis will be laid on the quality of training and diversity in terms of the different forms of pedagogic exercises that will be applied to the kids.

He said the institution has a capacity of hosting over 5,000 children. He added that the campuses of Lycée Leclerc and Government Primary School Atemengue will serve as play grounds for some of the activities. He said the objective is to enable the children relax their brains after nine months of school work.

This year's holiday sports and leisure activities will have 19 sports workshops, three socio-educative workshops and three cultural workshops. Registration fees stand at FCFA 5,000 for children between three and five years old and FCFA 3,000 for children above six years. Already, over 600 children have registered for this year's edition.

Organisers say more children are still expected in the days ahead. According to the official programme holiday sports and leisure activities take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Emmanuel Matiafa said contacts have been made with the forces of law and order as well as hospitals to ensure the safety and health of the children. The official launching ceremony has been billed for July 9, 2018.