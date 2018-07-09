6 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan - Execution Details Given Development Partners

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee in charge of coordinating the plan had a meeting with Cameroon's partners on July 5, 2018.

Cameroon's development partners now know details of the emergency humanitarian assistance plan to salvage the situation of displaced people in the current socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions. They do not just know what government expects of them but more importantly the effective execution of the plan on the field.

The chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee in charge of coordinating the plan, Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji in the committee meeting gave them the details. The development partners are friendly countries and international organizations. The Minister briefed them on the execution programme, detailing the areas concerned and the type of assistance to be given the people.

In a document made available to the partners, the three levels of execution of the plan are stated, with specification that it targets displaced people who are scattered all over, displaced people living in host families and refugees. The first intervention, the document stated, concerns food aid, material of basic necessity such as blankets and mattresses, hygiene materials that include soap, towels, toilet tissue, tooth brushes and tooth paste.

The committee also intends to intervene in the reconstruction of houses that will be done by the Military Engineering Corps. In the agricultural domain, farm tools and inputs will also be given to the affected people. Between August and September this year, school materials will also be given to enable the children of the displaced people go back to school.

In his opening remarks, Minister Atanga Nji told development partners that President Paul Biya and Cameroon count on development partners. He said, "We are partners working together and we shall always work together."

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

