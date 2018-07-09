6 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Industrial Zones - Govt Threatens to Evict Delinquent Companies

By Mbom Sixtus

The state corporation in charge of industrial zones has already terminated the lease contracts of 24 companies while over 60 others have been issued eviction notices for owing rents.

The General Manager of Industrial Zone Development and Management Corporation commonly known as MAGZI, has issued a warning to over 60 companies operating in industrial areas without paying rents.

In the warning contained in a public notice which Christol George Manon signed on July 2, it is revealed that the cumulative amount of money owed by the companies in unpaid rents amounts to hundreds of millions.

According to the GM, this has created financial difficulties huge enough to prevent the corporation from effective functioning. He also disclosed that the defaulting companies have been served many notifications to which positive responses were obviously not given.

According to Christol Georges Manon, no further notice shall be issued to companies that fail to regularise their situation by July 31, 2018. MAGZI reserves the right to terminate the lease contracts binding it with the said companies and would use appropriate judicial channels to evict them and to force them to pay the owed sums of money, the statement said.

The listed companies include CAMTEL, Bocom Recycling 2, Cameroon Alert System, COMETAL, SOMCO, SEMIC, FME Gaz, among others in the Bonaberi Industrial Zone in Douala.

Some 32 companies operating in the Bassa Industrial Zone in Douala including Atlantis Plastics, Metal Construction SARL, Regen Green Company SARL, Sunshine, SOFAVINC, PALMIST Oil, Imagine Distribution, Primex Pharma, are also on the list. The Yaounde South Industrial Zone is equally hosting 18 of the delinquent companies.

Meanwhile the corporation has already sanctioned 24 companies that were operating in the Bassa, Yaounde and Ombe industrial zones. Their lease contracts were terminated on February 29, 2018. Some of them were evicted for owing rents while others had their contracts annulled because they failed to set up structures on the plots of land allocated to them by MAGZI.

Among them are companies like Seme Mineral, Imperial Foods 1 and 2, Kingston Company Ltd, Ets Pokam, Silvia Group, Sotrabel and Smak Automobile.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

