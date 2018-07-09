Senegal: Cameroon - Senegal - Agreements Ready for Signature

The outgoing Senegalese Ambassador to Cameroon, Vincent Badji made the revelation on July 5, 2018 after a farewell audience with Prime Minister Philemon Yang.

Prime Minister, Head of Government on the instructions of the Head of State, Paul Biya on July 5, 2018 received in audience the outgoing Ambassador of Senegal to Cameroon, Vincent Badji who came to say goodbye in conformity with diplomatic practice.

Talking to the press after the audience, Ambassador Vincent Badji lauded the good cooperation ties between the two countries. He said some of the high points of the cooperation are agreements that are ready for signature. He specified that the agreement include the exception of visas for holders of official passports, decentralized cooperation and higher education.

Cameroon, he said, is expected to host the Cameroon-Senegal Joint Commission this year 2018 and he remained optimistic that officials of the two countries would sign the agreements during the Joint Commission session. Cameroonian government authorities, the Ambassador said, assured of the hosting of the Joint Commission session.

The last one took place in 2010 in Senegal. In preparation for the upcoming session, Vincent Badji said that during his three-year stay in Cameroon, he co-chaired with Cameroon's Ambassador to Dakar, the Follow-up Committee to the recommendations of the Dakar Joint Commission session. Other cooperation areas targeted include health, security and armed forces.

The audience at the Prime Minister's Office was also an occasion for the outgoing Senegalese diplomat to thank the Prime Minister whom he requested to extend his appreciation to ministries and other institutions that helped him effectively carry out his mission.