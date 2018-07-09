The High Court will hear the case of 12 people including a Catholic Priest, police officer and medical practitioner accused of killing a person with albinism, Mac Donald Masambuka , after the Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has made the referral.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Paul Chiotcha said that the 12 accused people will answer seven different charges in the Zomba High Court, among them will be the murder case which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal code.

"The suspects will also answer charges of causing harm to a person with disability, transacting human tissue, extracting human body, possessing the human tissues and human trafficking," said Chiotcha.

He added that the court has transferred the case to the High Court because that is where murder cases are handled.

"Therefore, the suspects will remain in police custody and have the right to apply for bail," said Senior Resident Magistrate Chiotcha.

Among the 12 suspects are the deceased brother, Cassim White Masambuka, 32, Catholic Priest Father Thomas Muhosha, 48, Police Officer Chikondi Chileka, 35, and a medical practitioner, Luckness Magombo, 35.

Muhosha was suspended pending the outcome of the case.

Bishop George Tambala of the Zomba diocese distanced the church from Muhosha's alleged conduct saying the church defends the sanctity of human life and the killings of persons with albinism is a violation to that sanctity. The church has since suspended the suspected priest over the matter.

The late MacDonald Masambuka who was murdered on March 9 this year (2018) came from Manja Village in Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga.

The Association of People with Albinism (Apam) says it is scared with the news adding that albinos are in great danger as they have nowhere to run.

The body parts of albinos are used in traditional medicines by witch doctors and children are particularly at risk.

The body of 22 year-old Masambuka, who hailed from Nakawa village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkoola in Machinga was found on April 1 buried within the district after he was reported missing in March this year.

Police traced the body following confessions from initial suspects who had been arrested in connection to the crime.