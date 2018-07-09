9 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Kavangos Jittery Over Plans to Relocate Abattoir

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Muyamba

Rundu — Livestock farmers in the two Kavango regions were despondent when news got to their ears that the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) was thinking of moving the mobile abattoir to the north-central regions, which would leave them with no abattoir to which to sell their animals.

Rundu abattoir that has been under construction since 2014 is yet to be completed.

The mobile abattoir is stationed at Matumbo Ribebe quarantine camp, 75 km south of Rundu.

Speaking on behalf of farmers the Kavango East Farmers Union chairperson Adolf Muremi told New Era he did not understand why the mobile abattoir should be moved at a time when livestock farmers in this part of the country need it the most.

"The demand here is high, our farmers are always turned back because the quarantine is always packed with livestock ready to be slaughtered, the abattoir is in business. Meatco can think of that idea maybe when we are failing to supply, not at the moment when we are satisfying the demand," Muremi said.

"If this mobile abattoir is moved from here then we don't know where to sell our livestock without having to travel long distances. We won't have a market, we have sent an email to the acting Meatco CEO regarding this issue and we haven't received any feedback," Muremi added.

Contacted for comment Meatco's manager for corporate affairs, Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias, admitted the meat corporation had explored the idea to relocate the mobile abattoir but she assured livestock farmers in the two Kavango regions that the facility has not yet been relocated.

"Plans were explored to see whether it can move, but for now it not happening," she said.

"There are no plans to move the mobile abattoir for now, it will remain at Matumbo Ribebe until further notice," she said.

Namibia

Geingob Lauds Buhari Anti-Graft Crusade

President Hage Geingob has praised Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous efforts to fight corruption in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.