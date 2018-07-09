Tanzania: Minister Lugola Orders Police to Arrest Anyone Who Claims That Security Organs Are Behind Crimes By 'Unknown Assailants'

Dar es Salaam — Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola has directed the police to arrest any person linking security organs with crimes committed by 'unknown assailants'.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) - the publisher of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti as well as MCL Digital - in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, Mr Lugola said those linking security organs with crime committed by unknown assailants should be arrested for questioning.

"This include people who raise accusations on social media and other areas including bars. They should be arrested for questioning because if we remain silent, we paint a bad image for security organs and the government," he said, adding that silence will ultimately cause people to believe the reports, thinking that security organs are indeed behind crime incidents taking place in the country. "I will not allow this to happen during my leadership at the ministry."

Mr Lugola also said that security organs have been using the word "unknown perpetrators of crime" after initial investigation from citizens found at the scene showing that those behind the incidents were unknown.

Mr Lugola was named to succeed Dr Mwigulu Nchemba in the recent mini cabinet reshuffle made by President Magufuli and announced by Chief Secretary John Kijazi.