6 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GDFA to Hold Justifier

By Richard Agyapong

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) will hold a special justifier tomorrow at the Kumasi Regional Police Station football pitch, Adum.

Scheduled to start at 8 am, the aim of the justifier, according to head coach of the national deaf football team, the Black Wonders, Mr Winfred Chartey Annan, was to identify new players to beef up the national team ahead of the upcoming Africa Deaf Football Championship in Kenya.

He noted that the exercise is opened to clubs and unattached deaf players.

Mr Annan appealed to all regional deaf football clubs to inform their players about the exercise, but warned that the GDFA will not be responsible for transport or feeding allowance of all participants.

