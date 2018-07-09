Ghana: WISA Calls On NSA Officials

Madam Gloria Commodore, Executive Director of the Women In Sports Association (WISA), Ghana on Tuesday called on the executive of the National Sports Authority (NSA) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The aim was to officially invite them for this year's awards slated for September 2018.

Madam Commodore and her team were met by the acting Director General of the NSA Mr. Bawa Mohammed and Madam Phillipina Frimpong with discussions centered around Women in Sports and the roles both parties can play to support girls, the youth and elderly sports women.

Briefing the NSA hierarchy, Madam Commodore, a veteran journalist said the awards was to honour outstanding female sports persons and media practitioners who work hard to promote the works of the female athletes.

She said Ghanaian women have done much in the sporting sector and urged the government to give them that recognition.

She said since government alone cannot do everything, WISA as a nonprofit making organisation has stepped in to support.

She thanked cosmetics giants, Ghandour Ghana Limited for accepting to sponsor the 2018 WISA Awards and appealed to other companies to support women in sports.

Madam Commodore later met members of the Ghana Police Handball team, and advised them to take sports seriously.

This year's WISA awards will reward 26 individuals for their roles in sports development. They include administrators, technical people, journalists, sports women and a popular sport supporter.

The media launch comes off on August 29 with the main event on September 29.