Ghana: Ignore Propaganda Messages, Vote for Me - Ntim

An aspiring national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has asked delegates of the party to ignore propaganda messages from his competitors that suggest he is a detractor of the government.

The desire to steer affairs of the party, he explained was rather borne out of his resolve to support President Nana Akufo-Addo in realising his vision for Ghana and meet the expectations of the Ghanaian electorate to win the 2020 presidential election.

"When our delegates eventually elect me as chairman on July 7 in Koforidua, my resolve is to ensure that in addition to all measures, policies, programmes, and projects to be rolled out, I will closely work with the President to deliver on our campaign promises."

Mr. Ntim was speaking on Wednesday in Accra at a press conference to detail the state of his campaign at his fourth attempt to become National Chairman of the NPP.

He is contesting with three other candidates including current acting Chairman Freddie Blay, former Upper West NPP chairman, Alhaji Abdul Rahman, popularly referred to as Alhaji Short and political scientist, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah.

The party's national leadership election is slated for Saturday July 7 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

According to Mr Ntim, he was best placed to lead the party after proving himself as capable through limited positions and roles for the party which had helped the NPP in its growth and achievements.

"After I lost the 2014 chairmanship race in Tamale, I did not relax or stay away from the party, I bounced back and played a core role in the presidential primary elections for Nana Akufo-Addo, I was in charge of the Middle-Belt sector that includes the Brong-Ahafo, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

"Constituencies, which form the base and biggest chunk of the party, will be given a major boost for them to be able to deliver on their roles and responsibilities.

"The parliamentary party which comprises of 169 Members of Parliament and external branches currently represented in 21 countries will be worked with closely to foster the desired relationships needed for the party to build and grow.

"As a party which rewards long service, loyalty, hard work, sacrifice and dedication, it is time delegates empower me to ascend the position I have been denied on four occasions."