6 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Coach Asare Back From India

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Nortey

Ghana's AIBA 3-Star rated coach, Ofori Asare has returned from India where he conducted a 1-Star boxing course for coaches.

The course was sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and attracted 53 participants from the host nation.

Held from June 16-23, the participants were taken through lessons like AIBA technical rules, physical preparation of boxers and endurance, strength and speed coordination.

They also took lessons in selected aspects of psychological training, techniques and tactics in boxing and training plan development.

Speaking to the Times Sports on arrival, Coach Asare commended AIBA for sanctioning the exercise which he believes to a large extent would boost boxing in India.

He said India will be considered an advanced nation in the sport ahead of Ghana because they currently boast of over 50 3-Star rated coaches.

"Ghana has a few AIBA rated coaches and per the rules, a number of our coaches cannot even second for boxers in an AIBA sanctioned event."

The Black Bombers coach, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) to find a way to enroll the yet-to-be-rated Ghanaian coaches on to the AIBA coaching scheme to produce more qualified coaches.

Ghana

Government Urged to Support Public Libraries

Participants at a literacy and reading workshop have urged the government to support public libraries to promote reading… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.