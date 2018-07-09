Ghana: St Monica's Junior High School Receives Water and Sanitation Facility

The Football for Water Project, a Sanitation and Hygiene programme under the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Window has inaugurated a water and sanitation facility for the St Monica's Junior High School in the Cape Coast metropolis of the Central region.

The project is dedicated to promoting the construction of sanitation facilities and connection of pipe-borne water to some selected schools in the country.

It also uses soccer as part of its initiative also seeks to inculcate into the students good sanitation practices at all times.

In an address at the ceremony, the Chief Exec of Vitens Evides, Marco Schouten explained that the facility formed part of a programme to promote good hygienic practices among pupils in selected schools across the nation.

He explained that 50 schools in the Cape Coast metropolis and 50 schools in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality were to benefit from the project in the region.

Currently, he said, 35 facilities had been completed in each of the two assemblies and indicated that, they were working to ensure the completion of the other facilities.

"We hope to complete the remaining projects by the end of this year," he said.

He explained that, the project aims at supporting 40,000 pupils with water and sanitation facilities within the participating schools.

Mr Schouten further expressed the commitment of the implementing partners towards the success of the programme.

The project is being implemented through the Ghana Education Service (GES), Vitens and other implementing partners.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of Education, Philip Kwesi Inkoom, in an address expressed the government's commitment towards ensuring that schools in the country have access to water and sanitation facilities.

The project, he said, seek to help by way of creating in the children the culture of sanitation and hygiene by construction toilet facilities, provision of safe drinking water, good hand washing practice and training of world coaches.

The Chief Executive of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Ernest Arthur for his part, urged school authorities to adopt proper maintenance culture to ensure that the facility achieve its desired purpose.

He gave assurance of the assembly's commitment towards the dislodging of the toilet facility.

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, reiterated the need for Ghanaians to adopt good sanitation practices and commended the Ghana Wash a Project for the support.

Picture: Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, cutting the tape to inaugurate the facility.