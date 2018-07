A man, believed to be in his forties, died after he was crushed by a truck on London Road in Linbro Park, Johannesburg on Friday. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene at about 14:15 on Friday afternoon.

Meiring said they found the body of the man trapped underneath the truck.

"It is believed that the man had allegedly ejected from the vehicle when the cab of the truck came loose." He was declared dead on the scene.

Source: News24