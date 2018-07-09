Ghana: Tebah Educational Initiatives Launched

Takoradi — Tebah Educational Initiatives (TEI) an organisation that promotes educational awareness for students by helping them understand the benefits of education and to strive for excellence has been launched here on Tuesday.

Its objective is to harness students' skills and talents despite challenges such as peer pressure, bullying and teenage pregnancy.

Inaugurating it, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, Mr. Frank Fuseini Adongo commended the initiative started by Miss Viola Tebah and appealed to Ghanaians to support the initiative to allow many Ghanaian students to realise their dreams.

He said the step taken by TEI was in the right direction because it was complimenting government's efforts to educating Ghanaian children to the tertiary level.

The Deputy Minister noted that the education of children was very important since it contributed to the development of the individual and the larger community.

He observed that those who for some reasons became less serious in their educational career would be encouraged to go further because they now have support from somewhere to continue the education they tried to abandon.

A former minister in the Mahama-led administration and a human rights lawyer, Nana Oye Lithur said Ghana was lucky to have people who thought of the less privileged and such people must be celebrated because their course was remarkable.

She said to set up an institution to assist people go to school in order to achieve their dreams was not an easy task because the funding of education was not easy.

The former Gender Minister said the initiative was going to create many avenues and opportunities for those who have prepared themselves to go to school but could not go because their parents could not afford to pay for their school fees.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of TEI, Mr. Francis Ameyibor said it was worthwhile to support TEI because of its objectives.

He said the initiative sought to open up the educational platform and jointly with stakeholders including all present here to offer the students the opportunity to build and link theoretical studies to the business world.

The Founder of TEI, Miss Viola Tebah said money should not be a limitation to the education of the Ghanaian student because there were people who could assist students to reach where they intended to get to.

She said TEI vision was to plant a seed today to achieve better results in the future for the development of the entire nation.