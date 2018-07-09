Ghana: Government Urged to Support Public Libraries

Participants at a literacy and reading workshop have urged the government to support public libraries to promote reading among the youth.

According to them the government must provide libraries with the needed resources across the country in its quest to improve and develop the habit of reading.

Participants were drawn from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Library Authority, non-governmental organisations among others.

It was organised by the National Platform for Literacy, Reading and Numeracy (NAPLRN) in Accra yesterday.

Mr Kosi Kedem, who chaired the event, said there was the need to inculcate the spirit of reading into children at the basic level, adding that "if this is done, the children would grow up and love to read."

According to him reading develops, improves knowledge and skills in learning.

Mr Kedem expressed worry about the current trend where students preferred to watch telenovelas rather than reading their books.

Dr Frank Asare-Donkoh, a political scientist said the best way to improve one's communication skills was to develop the habit of reading.

He said it also aids in stress reduction in order to tackle issues effectively.

He called on parents to create a mini library in the home to encourage reading to expand their horizon.

The Chairman for NAPLRN, Mrs Genevieve Eba-Polley said NAPLRN was for the creation of a well-informed Ghanaian society through a reading and numeracy culture.

She said her outfit would continue to serve as a focal point, voice and a common front for stakeholders promoting literacy and reading.

"We are committed to the development of lifelong learning, reading and numeracy skills, focus on the needs of learners, practitioners and partners to inform and improve reading and literacy," she said.