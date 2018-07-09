The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Angeline Masuku has implored residents to rally behind the ruling Zanu-PF and desist from all forms of violence as the country heads towards the July 30 harmonised elections.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at an open space in Cowdray Park yesterday, Cde Masuku said the Government was aware of the challenges being faced by residents.

She urged residents to be patient as the Government is working towards addressing the problems.

"Bulawayo is known to be a traditional stronghold of the opposition.

"I therefore urge everyone to rally behind Zanu-PF so that we break that jinx and ensure that there is meaningful development for our people.

"Let us all go out and campaign peacefully for Zanu-PF and shun acts of violence.

"We are aware of challenges facing the residents of Bulawayo, especially here in Cowdray where there are problems of sewer and water reticulation and poor roads," she said.

"Let me assure you that the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Cde July Moyo will engage everyone when he visits Bulawayo together with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga."

Cde Masuku said the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa created an enabling environment for investment opportunities.

"Our industries in Bulawayo have not been working, but since the new dispensation we are now witnessing an improvement and firms such as Archer Clothing Manufacturers have reopened and we expect more factories to be functional because Zimbabwe is now open for business. Our children will be employed as firms resume production," she said.

Cde Masuku said President Mnangagwa had declared Bulawayo a special economic zone, a clear sign the Government is committed to reviving the city.

The Minister also commended Zimbabweans for supporting Operation Restore Legacy, which ushered in the new dispensation.

"We are also proud of the support that you showed during Operation Restore Legacy. The Zanu-PF Central Committee sat down and unanimously resolved to recall the former President (Mr Robert Mugabe) who had become a liability.

"He bowed to pressure and subsequently resigned as Head of State and Government just when Parliamentarians were preparing to impeach him," she said.

Cde Masuku said unlike the previous regime, President Mnangagwa is a listening leader.

She urged the electorate to vote for Zanu-PF, saying it was the only party capable of moving the country forward.

"Our President has also pledged to reopen Ekusileni Hospital, which was a white elephant for the past 17 years.

"We are in the new dispensation where things are beginning to happen and we urge you all to embrace the dawn of a new era as we move the country forward," Cde Masuku.

Cde Masuku said the ruling party is geared for elections, which would be free, fair and credible.

Meanwhile, Cde Masuku said Vice President Chiwenga will visit Bulawayo on Saturday next week where he is expected to address two rallies in Cowdray Park and Nketa.

VP Chiwenga will be accompanied by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo.