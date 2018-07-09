Photo: flowcomm/Flickr

Kalk Bay harbour (file photo).

press release

The quaint seaside village of Kalk Bay in Cape Town has been recognized as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world in a new list by Forbes magazine, which features neighbourhoods in Amsterdam, Washington DC and Seoul.

The publication lists Kalk Bay's "quaint cafes, rustic fishing boats and colourful storefronts" as some of the reasons for its selection.

Minister of Economic Opportunities, Alan Winde welcomed the accolade saying "locals have always known that Kalk Bay is a cool place, but its inclusion in the Forbes list means that many of our international visitors may now put it on their itineraries."

"The Western Cape has many character-filled gems like Kalk Bay and we encourage locals and visitors alike to explore them. Each seaside ice-cream, delicious plate of fish and chips or souvenir bought from a small store goes a long way to growing the tourism and hospitality economy, and creating new jobs".

"Kalk Bay is also an excellent base from which to explore some of the city's other tourist attractions, such as Muizenberg beach, the iconic Saint James beach huts, Boulders Beach and Simonstown," he said.

South Africa has featured twice on the list, with Johannesburg's vibey Maboneng also making the cut.

Issued by: Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism