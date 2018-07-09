Namibia: Domestic Economy Predicted to Grow By 0,6 Percent

THE Namibian economy is predicted to grow by 0,6% in 2018, before growing further by 1,9% in 2019.

This was said by the Bank of Namibia's director for strategic communications and financial sector development, Emma Haiyambo, in a statement last Friday.

This is despite the local economy recording a contraction of 0,1% during the first quarter of 2018, and a contraction of 0,4% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

She said the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to record a slight recovery in 2018, and would then improve in 2019.

"These growth projections are an improvement, compared to the 0,8% contraction in 2017. The expected recovery in 2018 is mainly due to projected improvements in transport and communication, electricity, water and manufacturing, coupled with slower contractions for the construction and wholesale and retail sectors," she noted.

Haiyambo said the mining sector is also set to continue supporting the domestic economy, although it will be less than in the previous years.

"In 2019 and beyond, GDP growth will be supported by the good performance of uranium mining, and improvements in the construction, wholesale and retail trade sectors. Risks to domestic growth include a slow recovery in Namibia's trading partners, and low uranium prices," the banker stressed.

Furthermore, a weak global demand and slow recovery of international commodity prices, if persisting longer, may slow down production, or even lead to further mine closures, especially uranium mines.

"Furthermore, undue volatility of the Namibia dollar and uncertainty about weather conditions could have adverse effects on growth, going forward," she stated.

Touching on the global front, global economic growth is expected to improve in 2018. According to the International Monetary Fund's world economic outlook of April 2018, global economic growth strengthened to 3,8% in 2017, and is expected to continue its upward momentum to reach 3,9% in both 2018 and 2019.

"The projected improvement in global growth will be supported by favourable market sentiment, accommodative financial conditions, together with international spin-offs resulting from expansionary fiscal policy in the United States," Haiyambo said.

In the sub-Saharan African region, growth came out at 2,8% in 2017, and is projected to gradually rise during 2018 and 2019 to 3,4% and 3,7%, respectively, as the outlook for commodity exporting economies improves.

The projected improvement in the global economic growth may have positive spill-overs for the country's economy, she added.

