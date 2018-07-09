Namibia: Swapo Awards Kazapua for Debt Write-Off

SWAPO on Friday recognised Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua with a certificate and a trophy for scrapping about N$191 million of pensioners' debts.

The City of Windhoek last month took a decision to write off N$191 million of "irrecoverable debt" owed by pensioners and other vulnerable residents for water and electricity services.

The N$191 million is part of the city's total debt book of N$642 million.

Swapo Party Elders' Council secretary Mukwaita Shanyengana, who handed over the awards to Kazapua, said the city's action demonstrated that the municipality cared for the elderly, and recognised its responsibility to assist them where they could.

"We want to thank him for writing off the debts of the old people. This is really a good thing. We have been requesting our local authorities as per our congress resolutions that old people be given a discount of at least 25% for the services provided by local authorities," he stated. Shanyengana also urged other local authorities to follow the Windhoek municipality's example.

At the event, Kazapua said the decision to write off the irrecoverable debt was taken "on the basis of your plight coming from the resolution of the party congress that was supposed to be implemented by all local authorities".

He added that the municipality also noted that many of the city's elderly residents were unable or could not afford to service their debts due to the prevailing economic conditions.

"It was a decision in the sense that we are really experiencing economic hardships in the country, and people are struggling to put food on the table," the mayor said.

He added that the written off debt was subject to the "conversion of conventional meters" into pre-paid water meters to ensure that pensioners and vulnerable people do not fall back into debt. "We have now started with the implementation of our pilot project of installing pre-paid water meters to make sure that people don't end up in debt. We don't want a similar thing to be repeated," Kazapua stated.