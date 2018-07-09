South Africa: Electoral Commission On Voter Registration for Wards to Be Contested in Municipal By-Elections On 22 August 2018

press release

Three municipal wards by-election are scheduled to take place in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape provinces on Wednesday, 22 August 2018.

Voting stations listed below will be open this Saturday, 7 July 2018, and Sunday, 8 July 2018, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them - either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office weekdays during office hours.

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

The following are the details of the by-elections:

In the Eastern Cape:

Ward 26 in Mbizana Municipality - EC443 with 3 808 registered voters. The ward became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

11750734 Zamokuhle Junior Secondary School

11751162 Thandabantu Senior Primary School

11751836 Mount. Zion Junior Secondary School

11751847 Nomlacu Christian Apostolic Church

11751858 Ekuphumleni Reformed Church

11752040 Mzomtsha Methodist Church

11752051 Thandabantu Methodist Memorial Society

In KwaZulu-Natal:

Ward 7 in the uMngeni Municipality - KZN222 with 4 281 registered voters. The ward became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

43773756 Merrivale Heights (Tent)

43850011 Christ Church

43850022 Cedara Primary School

In the Northern Cape:

Ward 1 in the KHâI-MA Municipality - NC067 with 1 619 registered voters. The ward became vacant as a result of the termination of councillor membership from party. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

64990019 Raap En Skraap

64990031 Vrugbaar

65080010 St Philomena Skoolsaal

65080021 Viljoensdraai

65080032 Melkbosrand Community Hall

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 21 August 2018 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 6 August 2018 and

10 August 2018.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (Charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

Issued by: Independent Electoral Commission