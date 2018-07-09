Namibia: Suspected Drunken Driving Claims Two Lives At Walvis

AN allegedly drunken driver who ignored a red robot crashed into a taxi at Walvis Bay yesterday, killing two people on the spot.

The 30-year-old driver was arrested on charges of culpable homicide, drunken driving and reckless and/or negligent driving.

An incident report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu stated that the accident happened at about 01h30 on Nangolo Mbumba Drive.

It is alleged that a silver Isuzu bakkie with an Oshakati registration number plate and with two occupants was travelling from a southern direction. It is alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

He allegedly drove through red robots at the intersection of 9th Road, and collided with a white Toyota Corolla taxi travelling down 9th Road from a westerly direction. The taxi had three occupants.

Two passengers in the taxi died on the spot. They were Spanish national Francisco Fernandez Martinez (Pacco), aged 54, and Zambian national Petronella Amanda Nyambe (39). The driver sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the bakkie, after being arrested, was admitted at the Walvis Bay State Hospital with minor injuries, and is under police guard. His female passenger (31) was treated for shock.

The next of kin of the deceased persons were informed of their deaths, and investigations continue.