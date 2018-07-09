South Africa: Operation Fiela II Yields Positive Results Around the Province

press release

The commitment and strategic approaches applied by the Police in Limpopo to fight crime in the continuous joint Operation Fiela II conducted, is bearing positive results around the province.

The intelligence driven operations were conducted until the early hours of this morning 2018-07-09, resulting with the apprehension of a total number of four hundred and seventy six (476) suspects aged between 18 and 56 for various crimes ranging from murder, business robberies, house robberies, armed robberies, common robberies, Immigration Act, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen properties and suspected stolen motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, in Seshego Cluster, 21 suspects were arrested for public violence after they destroyed the municipal property. This comes after their eviction of occupying the Municipality site illegally. They appeared before Seshego Magistrate's Court and were released on warning never to repeat the same offence. On Friday two suspects were arrested while trying to barricade the road in the early hours of the morning.

Musina police apprehended a municipal traffic official for attempted murder at the local petrol station. The officer shot the victim twice in the stomach after an argument and was immediately arrested and his firearm was confiscated.

These simultaneous operations composed of various Police Units being the Crime Intelligent ,Detectives ,the Public Order Police ,the VIS, K9, Boarder Policing and the Crime Prevention from all levels of command, were focusing in the crime infested areas around the Province in the form of tracing of wanted suspects, road blocks, stop and searches and patrols.

During these Operations, the following items were confiscated:

* Five (05) vehicles

* Four (04) firearms and ammunition.

* 42 sachets of dagga and dagga

* 16 - 750ml of liquor.

* 10 kg of crystal meth drug

* Cash amount of money.

All the arrested suspects will appear before various Magistrate Courts throughout the Province soon.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba complimented the hardworking members of Saps for ensuring that crime is squeezed to its last breath by safekeeping the Limpopo residents at all corners.