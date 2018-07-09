South Africa: Up-Date On the Search Operation for the Missing Man

press release

The reported missing person in this matter Koketso Makola aged 20 was found dead in the grazing camp yesterday afternoon on 2018-07-08. His lifeless body was found by the passer-by next to Madibong village being in a state of decomposition and with a possibility of it being mutilated because there are signs of some body parts missing and he was positively identified by the family members.

The Police in Sekhukhune outside Groblesdal were notified and reacted swiftly and started with their initial investigations from the crime scene. The motive behind this killing is still unknown but ritual related may not be ruled out.

This discovery follows the search operation which was launched for the deceased who went missing since 2018-06-28 at about 20:30 when he went to sleep. The Police joined by the Local community members have searched for the victim everywhere without success.

The Police have opened a case of murder but the suspects are unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police in arresting the suspects involved in this matter, may contact Lieutenant Colonel Lesiba Phalane at 082 414 2663 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.