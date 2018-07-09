South Africa: Seven Suspects Due in Court for Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder Charges

press release

Potchefstroom — On Monday, 9 July 2018, seven suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court for several charges of robberies and attempted murder.

The suspects' appearance in court stems from their arrest on Thursday, 5 July 2018 by Brits Cluster Trio Task Team. That was after the team conducted investigation of cases wherein people were allegedly shot at and robbed of their goods at Geluk Residence near Brits. According to information received, a number of people were sitting around the fire outside the house at about 19:00 on Saturday, 30 June 2018. The owner of the tuck-shop situated in the same premises, allegedly went inside the tuck-shop when a group of men some known to him entered the yard.

It is alleged that the men started firing shots and ordered everyone around the fire to lie down on the ground. The suspects then searched all the victims and took their cell phones and money. They allegedly proceeded to the tuck-shop where they attempted to force entry into. Due to the door that was blocked from inside by the tuck-shop owner, the suspects could not gain entrance. As a result of the shots that the suspects allegedly fired through the door, the tuck-shop owner sustained gunshot wounds on the upper body.

The suspects then managed to enter the tuck-shop where they took cash and groceries and fled the scene.

They were successfully traced and arrested following a thorough investigation by the team. During the arrest, the police seized a blood stained jacket and one balaclava. Investigation into the matter continues.