South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Visits Municipalities in Limpopo, 10 to 11 Jul

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, is to undertake an oversight visit to Limpopo Province on the 10-11 July 2018, as part of interventions in identified distressed municipalities in the province.

The visit to Limpopo is part of a call by Minister Mkhize that municipalities need to go back to basics and doing what communities expect such as filling vacancies in strategic positions with qualified, competent and experienced professionals, improve financial management, infrastructure development and maintenance, promote good governance and ethical leadership as well as put people and their concerns first in their work.

Minister Mkhize identified 87 municipalities that are either distressed or dysfunctional and seven of these are in Limpopo.

The seven municipalities that have been identified as distressed are the following:

Vhembe DM

Mopani DM

Thabazimbi LM

Musina LM

Mogalakwena LM

Fetakgomo - Tubatse LM

Modimolle - Mookgopong LM

The objectives of the visit are to:

Identify critical and priority challenges for Ministerial intervention

Discuss the root causes of identified challenges, in detail

Propose concrete intervention proposals.

The Minister met with the Mayors of Municipalities that deposited funds in VBS Mutual Bank on the 19 June 2018. The municipalities have been asked to submit a report on plans to mitigate the impact of the debacle including remedial action to be taken against officials and any other person that may have transgressed the law.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet with the political leadership of Collins Chabane and Vhembe Municipalities to engage on the Vuwani demarcation impasse.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders.

