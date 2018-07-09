South Africa: Four-Month-Old Baby Escapes Fatal Shooting in Port Elizabeth

press release

Port Elizabeth — The Acting Provincial Commissioner for Eastern Cape, Maj Gen Andre Swart applauded the swift reaction of police members in apprehending a 20-year-old gang affiliate allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man and injuring of his 4-month-old son.

It is alleged that today at about 16:50, two suspects affiliated to the Hondekoppe gang was seen walking down Bibby Avenue in Bloemendal firing as they walked. When the residents of a house saw them entering the yard, they ran out through the back door. The suspects entered the bedroom where Dillon Barnard (21) and his 4-month-old son was sleeping. They fired several shots at Barnard thus fatally wounding him. The child sustained a graze wound on his chest and was taken to hospital by private transport prior to police arrival.

Members of the Visible Gang Intervention Team were in the area and upon hearing the shots, they immediately responded. With the help of the community, two suspects were seen running between houses. The members saw one suspect with a firearm in his hand exit the back of the house into Bardien Street. They chased the suspect both on foot and with the police vehicle. He was cornered in a yard in Bardien Street. A .38 revolver was confiscated as the suspect tried to dispose of the firearm by attempting to throw it on the roof of the house.

The suspect is detained on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He will appear in court on Tuesday, 10 July 2018. The incident is gang related and the gang affiliation of the deceased is unknown at this stage.

Maj Gen Swart has condemned such a cruel and callous murder. 'We cannot allow such behaviour where criminals have no regard for human life let alone regard for an innocent child lying next to his father. The other suspect must be apprehended and we appeal to the community not to harbour these criminals and to report them to the police. We wish a speedy recovery to the child who narrowly escaped death.'