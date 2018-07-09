Sierra Leone: VP Jalloh Receives Red Carpet Welcome in Port Loko

Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, last Friday received a red carpet welcome in his home district of Port Loko.

During the visit, residents of Port Loko district turned out in their numbers to welcome a son of the soil who was on an official visit to the district to assess the status of electricity, health, employment, water, education.

The Vice President was also accompanied one of his district sisters, Mrs. Kadiatu Gogra, who joined her Port Loko people in thanking President Julius Maada Bio for appointing her as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Upon his arrival in the district, the Vice President paid a visit to the District IT Centre at the former Red Cross building where he inspected the equipment, which are not being utilised by beneficiaries.

At the centre, the Vice President cited education as one of the New Direction's flagship programmes of President Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

At the Bankasoka Dam, the Vice President was informed about progress in the distribution of electricity in the township.

The Hon. Vice President reiterated President Julius Maada Bio's unflinching commitment in the area of energy distribution and encouraged staff of Bankasoka to be committed in the discharge of their duties as it is not going to be business as usual.

At the Port Loko Government Hospital, Vice President Dr. Jalloh assessed the facilities at the hospital. The Vice President was briefed by the Doctor-in-Charge about the challenges the hospital was encountering.

Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh told the doctor that the issues highlighted about the hospital were not only challenges affecting Port Loko but the country in general.

Speaking to health workers during a training session at the Port Loko Teacher's College, the Hon. Vice President commended them for their relentless effort in serving humanity.

VP Jalloh maintained that the health and welfare of the people of the country was a priority to the President and his government, and that government will not only stop at pronouncing support to the healthcare sector but take prudent steps in the provision of incentives that will improve their work and that of the sector.

On day two of his visit to the district, Dr. Jalloh paid a visit to the Lungi Government Hospital and then proceeded to Ahmadiyyah Secondary School, where the principal highlighted some of the challenges they were faced with in impacting knowledge to children in that part of the country.

The Hon. Vice President commended them for their steadfastness amidst challenges in carrying out their work and assured them of the president's free education scheme, which he said the school will benefit from.

The Vice President stopped over at Water Works where he inspected it facilities.

His next stop was at Rumbeh Agricultural site, Kenema Junction, Gbainty Section. Addressing the indigenes in that part of the country, Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh emphasised the premium pledge President Julius Maada Bio placed in the area of agriculture.

He told the gathering that the country was spending huge amount of money in the importation of rice, adding that Sierra Leone's soils are very fertile for agriculture and as a result, the President has vowed that his government will embark on rigorous agricultural development especially in the area of rice production.