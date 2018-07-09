Tanzania: Exports to Germany Fall By 30%

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania exports to Germany dropped by 30 per cent last year compared to the previous year, following the decrease of raw materials and exports from the mining sector.

Tanzania exported goods worth 118.7 million euros to Germany last year, a fall from 136.7 million euros recorded in the previous year.

The main Tanzania exports to Germany include minerals, food products, chemicals, plastic or rubber, woods, textile and clothing and hides, and skins. This was revealed by the Germany Trade and Investment Senior Manager Africa/Middle East Mr Marcus Knupp at the ongoing 42nd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) taking place at the Mwalimu J.K Nyerere Ground along Kilwa road.

Mr Knupp disclosed that raw materials from the mining sector are the main exports to Germany. The report shows that mining raw materials accounts for almost half of the value of Tanzanian exports to Germany.

Out of $225 million worth of Tanzania's exports of goods and services in 2016, $107 million was minerals exports.

"We are optimistic that the exports will bounce back because Tanzania has potential in various areas of the economy," he said, adding that since 2016, German companies have been participating at the DITF.

Head of Branch at AHK Tanzania, Dr Jennifer Schwarz, said that in this year's trade fair number of German companies increased from six, last year, to nine.

She disclosed that the government of Germany provided the companies with opportunities to exhibit their goods and services.

"One of the main benefits from participating in the fair is to attract more buyers as well as investors," she said. According to Germany's foreign trade report for 2017, Tanzania accounted for 0.02 per cent share of Germany imports in 2016, ranked 92nd among 100 trade partners.

The report shows that Germany accounts for 2.4 per cent of all Tanzanian exports, ranked 11th major exports destination behind Switzerland, India, South Africa, China Kenya, Congo, Belgium, Comoros, Vietnam and Japan.

Meanwhile, imports from Germany stand at 157.7 million euros an increase from 136.7 million euros recorded in 2016 and the main products include machineries and medicine.