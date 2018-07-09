Tanzania: TTB, Atcl Discuss Ways to Attract More Tourists

Dar es Salaam — The arrival of the first jet aircraft by the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, brought the national flag carrier and the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) together yesterday for a brainstorming session on how to make use of the facility to raise the number of tourists.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Aloyce Nzuki, also attended the meeting. Dr Nzuki directed TTB to ensure that it features ATCL's 262-seater aircraft in all its promotional materials.

This is because the aircraft will be making international flights to various destinations, starting with China and India.

"Such aircraft can make long direct flights and therefore these two institutions need to work together in promoting our national flag carrier," she said.

She noted that the presence of direct flights to Tanzania will reduce travel costs among tourists visiting the country and therefore the number of visitors will increase.

Dr Nzuki called on the two agencies to meet regularly and discuss ways of improving the sector as well as addressing challenges.

He ordered TTB to look for public relations agencies in China and India.

"Our envoys should now work harder to promote our tourist attractions. It is important that they get involved and a special seminar should be organised to make them understand our attractions so that they can promote them," she said.

He noted that Tanzania is endowed with so many tourism attractions, therefore it is obvious that direct flights will increase the number of tourists and national revenue resulting from the sector will also rise.

The TTB Board Chairman, Rtd Judge Thomas Mihayo said already the board was in search of a public relations agent in India and China, who will help market the country's tourist attractions.

"We have already nominated an officer who will co-ordinate the Indian and Chinese markets," he said.

He said starting with China and India was a great idea as the two populous countries have potential to increase the number of visitors in the country, adding that TTB will organise tour operators' meeting to discuss ways of thorough penetration to the market of the duo countries.

The chairman of ATCL Board of Directors, Mr Emannuel Korosso, said in its expansion strategy, ATCL is starting with regional trips to carry tourists in destinations such as Entebbe, Harare, Nairobi, Kigali and South Africa, to mention but a few.