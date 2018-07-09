Zambia: New Zambia Trainer Vandenbroeck Relishing Adventure

Newly appointed Zambia coach Sven Vandenbroek is promising nothing but hard work to successfully steer Chipolopolo through the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 qualifiers.

The 39-year-old Belgian has been appointed Chipolopolo coach on a short-term deal by the Football Association of Zambia. He takes over from Wedson Nyirenda who quit in May after two years at the helm to take up a club appointment with South African side, Baroka FC.

His prime mandate is to guide Zambia successfully through the Total AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

"I am looking forward to the challenge for next couple of months together," Vandenbroeck said upon arrival in Lusaka on Friday, 6 July 2018.

"So I am looking forward to the five-game programme ahead of us. It will be tough but I think we can make it, we have to make it. I think will be a lovely journey and I think we are going to make the best of it."

Vandenbroeck is familiar with AFCON success after winning the 2017 edition with Cameroon as deputy to compatriot Hugo Broos. Previously, he also served Assistant Coach with Tunisian side, Club Africain, in 2013.

Meanwhile, FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga, is looking forward to successful relationship with Vandenbroeck.

"On behalf of the Football Association of Zambia, we are happy we have finally gotten the coach here, it has taken a bit of time but we should be able to get working almost immediately we have a very tight first one-week programme," Kamanga said.