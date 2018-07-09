Uganda: Museveni Will Retire Voluntarily, Says Minister Nadduli

Budaka — Mr Abdul Nadduli, the Minister Without Portfolio, has said that President Yoweri Museveni will only retire voluntarily not through the "propaganda" of Opposition groups.

Mr Nadduli said that President Museveni can only retire if and when he wants.

"Ugandans will at one time regret if they force President Museveni out of power. I think it will not happen because we cannot afford to lose his visionary and exemplary leadership," he said.

Mr Nadduli was speaking at the 3rd Coronation Anniversary for Bugwere cultural leader, Bishop John .C.Weyabire, at Budaka Saza grounds at the weekend.

He said that it's Mr Museveni's leadership that restored cultural institutions, peace and security that had been destroyed by past violent governments.

He represented President Museveni at the celebrations.

Mr Nadduli took a swipe at jailed former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura for failing to perform his duties.

"The reality remains that Kayihura betrayed us after abandoning the cardinal role that was entrusted to him by the President [Yoweri Museveni], which culminated in a wave of murders and kidnaps in the country," Mr Naduli said.

Gen Kayihura was arrested at his country home in Katebe village, Kashangama sub-county in Lyantonde District on June, 13, and is currently detained at Makindye Barracks.

Budaka District Woman MP, Ms Nasiyo Pamela Kamugo, asked local leaders to desist from politicising government programmes.

"Let's be united and support development. We can move because our cultural leader is a man of development," she said.

The Ikumbania, His highness, Bishop Weyabire urged his subjects to be united and focused on development.

The cultural institution launched a five-year development plan and the Women Council Development Initiative.

Bishop Weyabire, assumed the throne on July 6, 2013. The Bugwere cultural institution is among the 13 cultural institutions that were gazetted on May, 6, 2014.