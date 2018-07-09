South Africa: Suspect Arrested With Suspected Stolen Goods

The 25-year-old man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of suspected stolen petrol pump.On Saturday, 7 July 2018 Const Ronnie Pilane ,Provincial Camera Operator was driving in Franceys Street in Newpark, Kimberley, when he spotted a suspicious looking male carrying a generator and petrol pump on his shoulders. He was stopped and searched as it was found that the goods was allegedly stolen in that area.
The adult suspect was charged with possession of suspected stolen goods and should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.