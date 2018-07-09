South Sudan: Rival Parties Set for Unity Government

During talks over the weekend between the South Sudan government and opposition in Entebbe, Uganda, both sides agreed to reinstate rebel leader, Dr Riek Machar as First Vice President, while there will be three other vice presidents, agency reports said. As the discussions continue till July 10, 2018, stakeholders also agreed that 15 ministers will be added to the current 30.

Machar's SPLM faction will get 10 portfolios, while other opposition groups take five posts. During the transitional period, opposition groups will appoint 150 MPs to add to those already in Parliament. Meanwhile, independence celebrations on July 9, 2018 have been postponed because of the economic situation and instability in the country.