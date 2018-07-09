Cameroon: Three New Ambassadors Take Office

The Apostolic Nuncio Designate to Cameroon and Ambassadors Designates of Sudan and China last Friday, July 06, presented their letters of credence to President Paul Biya.

It was all an atmosphere of diplomacy at the State House last Friday, July , 6, 2018 when three diplomats came knocking at the doors of the Unity Palace to present letters accrediting them as diplomatic representatives of their various countries to Cameroon.

The stage was well set to give the occasion the diplomatic colour it deserved. Amidst a well decorated Unity Palace marked specifically by the activation of the State House water-jet system, installation of a multi-colour flower hedge and arranging of red carpet conduit, were military honours from the three sections of the Presidential Guard operating under the command of Eric Youkep, Commander of the first Specialised contingent of the Presidential Guard.

The three events took place under strict diplomatic arrangement segmented into five components. All the three diplomats followed the same sequence on arrival; paying of respect to the Cameroon National symbols, notably the flag and the Anthem, inspection of the mounted guard of honour followed at the third floor of the presidential block of the Unity Palace by the presentation of the letters of credence, presentation of delegation members, short audiences with the Head of State and exit graced by the playing of the Anthems of their various countries.

Within 25 minutes beginning at 12 noon, the first diplomat, Mgr, Julio Murat, the new Apostolic Nuncio Designate to Cameroon went through this ritual to present the letter from the Holy See, Pope Francis accrediting him to Cameroon. Murat aged 57, who takes over from Mrg, Pioro Piopo transferred to Indonesia in June, 2017, is holder of a doctorate Degree in Canon Law. The man of God who hails from Turkey, was Ordained priest at the Diocese of Izmir in May, 1986. He entered into diplomatic service at the Vatican in 1994. He has since held several positions as diplomat in Indonesia, Pakistan, Belarus, and Austria. He has worked as Nuncio in Zambia and Malawi before being sent to Cameroon.

When it clocked 1pm, the car transporting the Sudanese Ambassador to Cameroon made its majestic entry into the State House premises. On alighting from his car, he was accompanied by the State protocol for military honours. In 15 minutes, the whole ceremony was over.

Elzein Ibrahim Hussein Hassan, born in 1963 in Talodi-Kordofan, in Sudan, has a rich educational and professional career. Holder of a Masters in Translation, he has done strategic studies at the Military Academy in Sudan and is presently undertaking Ph.D research in Political Sciences and International Relations.

He has held several posts of responsibilities both in government departments and at diplomatic setups. Before his appointment as Ambassador to Cameroon, he was head of the African Union department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The day ended with Wang Yingwu, the new Ambassador designate of the Peoples Republic of China to Cameroon. In 25 minutes starting from 2pm, he did all that had been arranged for him and presented his letter of credence to the Head of State. Wang Yingwu , aged 54, and who hails from Hubei province, is a functionary of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has a professional career that stretches right back to 1985. He has worked in various positions in the Chinese Embassies in Madagascar and Congo and as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Chad and DR Congo. Prior to his appointment as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Cameroon, the letter of credence which he presented to President Biya last Friday, he was Director of Academic Affairs at the Party School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In each of the three ceremonies, President Paul Biya presented his close collaborators. These were; Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, Minister, Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic, Brigadier General, Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Amougou, and lieutenant Colonel, Commander of the Presidential Guard, Raymond Jean Charles Beko'o Abondo.