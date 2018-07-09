Cameroon: 2019 Afcon Projects - Govt Steps Up Pressure On Contractors

The Governor of the Littoral region inspected the project sites in Douala in prelude to the PM's visit and the CAF inspection team.

The government is turning the steam on contractors involved in the construction of sports infrastructure to host the 2019 AFCON, On Friday June 6th, the Governor of the Littoral Region paid an umpteenth inspection visit to the various AFCON projects construction sites not only to assess the level of work done but to also prepare the field for the Prime Minister's visit which will take place on July 20th and the next CAF inspection mission due in the country in August. After the visit, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the progress of work saying the fears of the past are now dissipated.

He however recommended the acceleration of work notably by recruiting more manpower and acquiring more equipment. He praised the good collaboration between employers and employees as no disgruntlement has been witnessed among the workers.

Meanwhile, work at the Japoma stadium to host some group matches, is completed by 51 per cent, generally. The concrete works have been done by 96 per cent, the tribune 100 per cent, installation of tribunes 51 per cent, the sport complex by 46 percent and pavement 32 per cent.

The project manager of Yenigun Company charged with the construction of the stadium say the 21 days delay recorded by the company will be recovered by the end of October by acquiring more cranes and hiring more workers who will work day and night. The access road to the stadium is also well advanced.

At the Mbappe Leppe and Bonamoussadi stadiums which are supposed to serve as training grounds, work has been completed by 38 per cent. At the Reunification stadium, work has been carried by 15 per cent and 40 per cent as concerns the underground works.

However, officials of Magil Company say work will speed up once the underground work is completed as it constitutes the hardest part of the work. In all the stadiums, the pitches are ready with all necessary piping and filling done and now barely waiting for the planting of the grass which are still in the nursery for some and on the seas for others who are importing.

It is worthy to note that the Governor visited only the sports infrastructure as the hotels, hospital, and airport are ready.