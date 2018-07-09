Nigeria: NTU, NOC Hold International Coaching Course in Lagos

As part of effort to develop the coaching skills of Nigeria instructors in the triathlon sport, the Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU) in conjunction with Nigeria Olympic committee at the weekend began an international coaching course at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

The training tagged NOC/Olympic solidarity coaching course will run from July 5th to 11.

According to the organisers, instructors drawn across the country would be taught on the basic techniques of triathlon by renowned International Triathlon Union (ITU) facilitators.

Speaking at the weekend, Franze Studer, ITU facilitator, stated that the world triathlon union decided to come to Nigeria to up grade Nigeria coaches on the tenets of the sport, to ensure Triathlon is spread to all the nooks and cranes of the country.

"Africa and Nigeria coaches in triathlon have to be trained to meet international standard for the sport to grow in the country.

The importance of the coaching course is teaching and raising the awareness of triathlon to Nigeria coaches who are interested in teaching triathlon to the younger generation at the grassroots level.

"Swimming, athletes coaches and cycling coaches are here to gather more experience.

At the end of the training, certificate would be given to the coaches as a starting point to coach at the domestic level.

"Nigerian government and private bodies should assist to provide facilities for triathlon, which is the major bane of the development of the sport in the country," he said.

NTU president, Wale Oladunjoye, said that the capacity building programme is one of the obligations of the board to increase and improve athletes' participation in Triathlon.

He thanked ITU for sending their facilitators to train Nigeria coaches, adding that getting coaches to be acquainted with the sports would help spread triathlon to the grassroots.