9 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Actor Olu Jacobs' Son Set to Wed

By Jayne Augoye

Olusoji, the son of veteran actors, Olu and Joke Jacobs, will tie the knot on later in the week. The excited actress shared the good news with her teeming Instagram fans on Monday.

The actress also shared a number of the couple's fun-filled pre-wedding photos.

"We prayed and waited patiently for this time... it's finally here. The Jacobs are going south to get their Kalabari bride," she wrote.

The groom-to-be, who is a spitting image of his famous dad, is also the General Manager of Lufodo Group, a company owned by his parents.

He also took to Instagram as well, sharing even more of the colourful pre-wedding photos shot by photographer, Badman Tej.

His caption read, "It's here. One week of fun; so much to soak in. Our family is going to be a lot bigger."

The bride-to-be, Boma Douglas is a public speaker and mental health advocate.

