Malawi: Audit Responses On Financial Mismanagment At MEC

press release

The Central Internal Audit Unit of the Ministry of Finance conducted an investigative audit at the Malawi Electoral Commission between 27th April and 15th May, 2015.

The auditors had an exit meeting with MEC management on 15th July, 2015. MEC submitted its responses on August 4, 2015. On August 7, 2015 the Director of Internal Audit issued a report which did not incorporate responses from the Commission.

On 14 August 2015 the MEC brought it to the attention of the attention of the Secretary to The Treasury on the omission and requested for the report to be revised. It was an amazement to MEC to get a later from the Secretary to the Treasury six weeks later on 28 September, 2015 with the same report as a final version with an urge to the Commission to take action.

The MEC chairman was compelled to seek an audience with the Chief Secretary to the Government and it was agreed that the audit report should be revised to include responses from MEC. This has also been communicated to the Secretary to the Treasury and it is the direction being pursued now.

However, the leakage of the report has generated wide media coverage and public interest. Stakeholders have been calling on the Commission to come out on the issue and give to the public its responses on the audit queries.

During a meeting with the board of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) on November 12, 2015 and the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) on November 13, 2015 members opined that the Commission should address the information gap created by leakage of the draft and delay in finalising the report.

In view of that the Commission has been compelled to avail to the public its documents and records that constitute responses to the audit queries . click here to read the management response

The audit responses can also be downloaded here

Volume 1 : Cover letter and management response

Volume 2 : Appendices 8.1 to 8.5

Volume 3: Appendices 8.6

Volume 4 : Appendices 8.7(i)a to 8.10

Volume 5 : Appendices 8.11(i)a to 8.12

Volume 6 : Appendix 8.13-8.15

Volume 7 : Appendix 8.16(v)

Volume 8 : Appendix 8.17

Volume 9 : Appendix 8.18

Volume 10 : Appendix 8.19 to 8.20

Volume 11 : Appendix 8.22 to 8.24