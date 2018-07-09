Nigeria: Govt Moves to Restructure Procurement Process, Open Contracting

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has commenced the process of implementing a unified e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system aimed at integrating existing systems to provide a centrally and unitary collaborative government procurement platform for all public procurement at the federal level.

In a media parley at the weekend, the BPP said the introduction, development, update and maintenance related database and technology, with the aim of achieving its objectives of attaining transparent, fair, competitive, free of corruption and value for money practices for the procurement and disposal of public assets and services is in line with its mandate. The BPP has developed a number of innovative IT solutions including, National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers (ND-CCSP), Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO) and a Price Checker Portal to improve public procurement practices and enhance its oversight functions. Some of them are already being used.

ND-CCSP which serves as the first Module of the e-GP system is designed to help in verifying the credibility and competence of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers (CCSPs) doing or intending to do business with Federal Government of Nigeria. It also helps in categorising and classifying Consultants, Contractors and Service Providers based on their capability.

According to BPP DG, Mamman Amadu, the ND-CCSP database is meant to ensure compliance by Contractors and Consultants through real-time integration and exchange of data among the Government Agencies.

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) upbraided BPP in 2017 for its failure to implement the FOI Act, 2011 and enforce the transparency provisions in its own enabling Law, the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007 about four months after the BPP's NOCOPO won global Government Innovation Award in Open Contracting. The award is conferred as part of the Open Contracting Innovation Challenge, a competition (with 88 teams from 40 countries) run by the Open Contracting Partnership and the Open Data Institute, UK to recognize groundbreaking data-driven ideas for improving public procurement.

The Federal Government is seeking to open up a public procurement system through increased disclosure of procurement information to all stakeholders. Journalists were told that the focus is to ensure improved transparency and competition, prevent corruption, and enhance active citizen participation towards achieving better service delivery and improved ease of doing business in Nigeria.