Nigeria: Forget 2019 for Failing to Tame Herders, Boko Haram, Benue Indigenes Tell Buhari

Kaduna — For their alleged failure to contain the attacks and killings by herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents in parts of the federation, the people of Benue State have vowed to desert President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2019.

The President of National Association of Benue State Indigenes (NABENSI), Comrade Moses Mwarga Aji, maintained that Buhari's second term ambition could not be supported by his people in the face of the "annihilation of Nigerians by insurgents and the general downturn of the economy which has pauperised all Nigerians."

He warned that a curse would be placed on any Benue indigene who votes for the president in 2019.

Aji, who was reacting yesterday in an interview in Kaduna to the recent arraignment of former Governor Gabriel Susuam by the Federal Government for alleged illegal possession of arms, challenged Buhari to withdraw his inauguration speech wherein he said he was for nobody but for everybody.

He stated that the president's action and body language have so far proven that he belongs to the Fulani ethnic group only.

His words: "I think President Buhari should go back and withdraw his inauguration speech that he is for nobody, but for everybody.

"He has shown clearly that he belongs to the Fulani ethnic stock and apart from that, he does not consider any other ethnic groups in this county outside the Muslims and Fulani herdsmen."

Aji, who described Suswam's predicament as unfortunate, argued that a lot of herdsmen had been carrying arms about illegally nationwide without any arrests by the Federal Government and security operatives.

He, however, cautioned the people to remain calm, vigilant and peaceful, adding that no development could come in an atmosphere of rancour.

The NABENSI leader went on: "But if you are pushed to the wall, you have no option than to react. I said this without fear of favour. Buhari has shown to the entire world that he is unfair."

Meanwhile, the re-election bid of the president yesterday received a boost, as some young serving parliamentarians from the North West geo-political zone gathered in Kaduna to inaugurate a platform to garner support for the project.

Speaking during the inauguration of the local government coordinators of the North West Young Serving Parliamentarians in Support of Buhari/Osinbajo (NYSPISBO), the Acting Chairman, Yusuf Bala Ikara, noted that the organisation, a collection of young parliamentarians from the zone, voluntarily resolved to wholly support the president and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, to continue in office come next year.

He said the decision was informed by their 'laudable' stewardships, adding: "The president and his vice (deputy) have recorded landmark achievements that would remain indelible on the sand of political history of Nigeria."