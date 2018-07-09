Monday 09 July 2018 - 11:59 AM

Egyptian embassy participates in launching e-platform of Japanese firms interested in African, Egyptian markets

Egyptian Ambassador in Tokyo Ayman Kamal participated in the launch of an e-platform of Japanese companies interested in the Egyptian and African markets.

The e-platform - entitled "The Global Online Community ZENMONDO" - is launched within the framework of an initiative adopted by the Egyptian and UAE embassies in Tokyo in tandem with the international law firm Baker McKenzie.

The e-platform is meant to enhance communication with the Japanese business community and organize symposiums on economic developments and investment opportunities in the Middle East and Africa, especially Egypt, the Egyptian embassy in Tokyo said.

During the launch ceremony, Kamal reviewed the progress realized in the Egyptian economic reform program, noting that several African and Middle East countries managed to up growth rates.

He added that Egypt seeks to achieve regional integration with Arab and African countries within the framework of free trade agreements.