9 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Directs Officials to Activate Market Control

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed officials to boost the measures of domestic trade and tighten market controls.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli and Minister of Supplies and Internal Trade Aly el Meselhi, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The president also asked them to explore the potentials of holding a partnership between the private and public sectors along with giant international retailers for establishing supply chains in Egypt; benefiting from the potentials of the huge Egyptian market.

Sisi also demanded the government to pay a special interest to the micro and small enterprises, and provide it will all the facilities and support, especially those targeted the female breadwinner.

He reviewed with Aly el Meselhi the strategic stock of rice, and gave his nod for rice imports.

