Nigeria: Saraki Leads National Assembly Delegation to United States

Abuja — Senate President, Bukola Saraki, will lead a delegation of the National Assembly to Washington D.C, United States of America, on a parliamentary visit today.

The visit, among others, is meant to strengthen parliamentary and diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and International Relations to the Senate President, Bamikole Omishore, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, Saraki is expected to deliver a speech on Nigeria /US Relations and opportunities at the Council On Foreign Relations.

The delegation is also expected to meet with the U.S. State Department and USAID officials to discuss energy development, health, education, gender development initiatives and agriculture.

The Nigerian lawmakers will also meet with select members of the U.S. House Foreign Relations Committee led by Senator Ed Royce; ranking member Eliot Engel; Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Sub-committee chairman, Chris Smith; and ranking member Karen Bass to discuss issues of mutual interest to Nigeria and the U.S.

The delegation will hold meetings with select members and staff of the Committee on House Administration, including, Chairman Gregg Harper; ranking member, Bob Brady; and Chairman, Cedric Redmond, as well as members of the congressional Black caucus.

Saraki and his team will hold talks with the U.S. Congress leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; President, Pro Tempore, Senator Orrin Hatch as well as members of Foreign Relations, Committee on Africa and Global Health.

The statement reads in part: "The delegation will also partake in a policy forum on "Doing Business and Investing in Nigeria" hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where Saraki will make a presentation."