Nigeria: Lagos Is Ready for Business, Says Governor

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, has declared that Lagos State is ready and open for business.

She made the declaration at the weekend at the launch of a global campaign tagged "Lagos To The World" at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

"We are saying Lagos is ready for business and that we mean business; we are telling the world that the state is ready for investment. With the launch of this initiative, we are selling Lagos to the world, because the ease of doing business is the state's hallmark," Oladunjoye said.

According to the commissioner, Lagos is investment-friendly and, therefore, needs investors to promote business and create wealth for the state and themselves.

Alluding to the opportunities at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, the commissioner said the government was already working on establishing a deep seaport, international airport and intermodal transport network for seamless movement of goods and services.

She said the government was also developing an enterprise zone, small scale industrial estates and light industrial parks, across the state, in addition to the multi-billion dollar investment of the Dangote Group.

The Special Adviser, Lagos State Office of Overseas Affairs and Investment, otherwise known as Lagos Global, Prof. Ademola Abass, stated that the initiative was the brainchild of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

"Lagos has improved in the development of infrastructure, security, roads and energy, which makes it imperative to tell the world that Lagos Global has been working to project Lagos more forcefully in terms of investment opportunities."

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said to ensure safety of lives and properties, the state had rebranded the "Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos Police Command."

"Deliberate efforts have been put in place to give investors confidence to know that the state is ready for business."

Members of diplomatic missions and the business community attended the event, which also featured the unveiling of a book detailing investment opportunities in key sectors.