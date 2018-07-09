9 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolans Travel to China for Agricultural Training

Luanda — Twenty-five Angolans from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and of the agricultural research institutes are heading this Monday to China where they will receive specialized training.

The training session on issues related to the development of agriculture, organized and funded by the Chinese Government, will take place from 11 to 31 July in the Chinese city of Xi'an.

China will this year provide 200 scholarships to Angolan citizens in areas such as finance, health, logistics, mines, media, tourism, trade and investment.

