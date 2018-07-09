9 July 2018

Angola: France Promises More Support to Mbanza Kongo World Heritage Site

Mbanza Kongo — The French ambassador to Angola, Sylvain Itté, reiterated Sunday in northern Zaire province, the support of his country for the conservation and preservation of the Mbanza Kongo historic site inscribed in UNESCO's World Heritage list.

Speaking at the ceremony to unveil the Mbanza Kongo nameplate as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, during the 1st year of its registration, marked Sunday, the diplomat stated that his country has mobilized funding to support the project development of this historic site. The diplomat highlighted the cooperation between Angola and his country in the field of culture and heritage, adding that other agreements will soon be signed to consolidate the traditional and dynamic relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, the governor of the Central Congo (DRC), Jaques Mbadu Nsitu, who also participated in the ceremony, highlighted the fact that the Kongo Kingdom has in the past covered the territory of his country, hence admitting that the DRC and Angola share a common history. The ceremony for the unveiling of the nameplate was led by the Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, who participated in this city in the celebrations of the 1st anniversary of the registration of Mbanza Kongo as Unesco World Heritage on July 8, 2017. Also attended the event the provincial governor, José Joanes André, the minister of tourism, Maria Ângela Bragança, Cabo Verdean Minister of Culture, , Abraão Vicente, the governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, the Spanish ambassador to Angola, Manuel Hernandes , among other guests.

