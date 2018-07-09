Angola: Minister Announces Tourism and Cultural Tour-Guide Book in Angola

Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira last Sunday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire Province, highlighted the need to make… Read more »

According to the official, who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the celebratory ceremony of the first anniversary of the inclusion of Mbanza Kongo in the world heritage list, the intention is to provide tourists with a wealth of information about the country's tourist and cultural sites, thus enhancing cultural tourism in Angola.

Mbanzmbanza Kongo — Angolan Tourism Minister Ângela Bragança announced on Sunday in Mbanza Kongo the launch of a tourism and cultural tour-guide book in Angola, particularly in the Zaire region.

