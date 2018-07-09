Luanda — The national women's handball team lost to Romania Sunday by 22-26, with a 9-12 draw at the breaktime, for the fifth and final round of Group C of the FIFA World Cup in Hungary.

After the 31-27 victory over Paraguay, the Angolans failed to impose themselves against the Romanians, thus registering their fourth defeat in the competition.

In the first three matches, the national team, which plans to improve the 14th place of the previous edition, held in 2016 in Russia, lost with Denmark (20-25), the Netherlands (21-37) and Japan (25-29).

Angola finishes in the penultimate position, with two points, ahead of Paraguay, without any points. Denmark (8 pts) and the Netherlands (7 pts) still to face the group leader.